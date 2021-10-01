DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.55 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.28.

OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $119.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.62. The stock has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 1.08. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52 week low of $77.51 and a 52 week high of $133.78.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

