Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.46.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.44. 90,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,366. The company has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

