Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.710-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $708.37 million.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $404.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.83. Duluth has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 17.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duluth stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,636 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.28% of Duluth worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

