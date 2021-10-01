Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) PT Lowered to $21.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

DNB opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.31.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 109,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $1,999,567.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,825.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 27,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.