Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Up 163.9% in September

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, an increase of 163.9% from the August 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 175.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

OTCMKTS DYNDF remained flat at $$34.76 on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

