E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25. E2open Parent has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 298,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $3,649,166.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Chinh Chu acquired 28,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $300,001.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,884,975 shares of company stock worth $22,000,383 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.