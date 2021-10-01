Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.29

Shares of Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 1505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.88 million and a PE ratio of 4.39.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds interests in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the BCX.

