easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 927 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 927 ($12.11) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 595 ($7.77) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 833.67 ($10.89).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 667.60 ($8.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 766.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,582.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a PE ratio of -2.21. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

In related news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

