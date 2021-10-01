Efinity Token Market Cap Achieves $42.32 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $42.32 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity Token coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001776 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Efinity Token has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00054447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00117962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.29 or 0.00173092 BTC.

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token (CRYPTO:EFI) is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

