Elamachain (ELAMA) Trading Down 14.2% Over Last Week

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 1st. Elamachain has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $536,234.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elamachain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00054359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00113890 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00224697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00012175 BTC.

About Elamachain

Elamachain (ELAMA) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,192,740 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

