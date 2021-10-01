Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Eldorado Gold posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter.

EGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 318.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGO stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 81,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

