Eldorado Gold’s (ELD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ELD. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.79 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.55.

TSE ELD remained flat at $C$9.80 on Friday. 352,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,040. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 95.98.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$286.56 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$94,118.25.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

