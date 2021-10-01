Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in September

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS EKTAY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969. Elekta AB has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.2337 dividend. This is a boost from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EKTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elekta AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.