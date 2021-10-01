Ellipsis (EPS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $38.83 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ellipsis has a market cap of $205.71 million and approximately $38.83 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellipsis coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00054708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 52% against the dollar and now trades at $111.16 or 0.00229755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00114363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00012205 BTC.

About Ellipsis

Ellipsis is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 493,007,853 coins and its circulating supply is 394,379,808 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellipsis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellipsis using one of the exchanges listed above.

