EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Short Interest Down 98.7% in September

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the August 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EML Payments from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

EMCHF remained flat at $$2.88 on Thursday. EML Payments has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05.

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

