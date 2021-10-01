Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €7.70 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENEL. Barclays set a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €9.23 ($10.86).

Enel has a 1 year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 1 year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

