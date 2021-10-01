Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of WATT stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.36. Energous has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $7.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 7,172.61% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energous will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energous news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $62,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 282,661 shares in the company, valued at $709,479.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cesar Johnston sold 25,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $60,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,750 shares of company stock valued at $266,531. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Energous in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous in the first quarter worth $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Energous during the second quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 203.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 14.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energous

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

