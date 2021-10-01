Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENTG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.20.

ENTG opened at $125.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.68. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $135.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,073.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,263.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 5,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,015 shares of company stock worth $9,493,383 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.