Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.550-$6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.57.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $99.31 on Friday. Entergy has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.