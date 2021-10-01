Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,283 Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHN stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.36. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $820.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.50 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

