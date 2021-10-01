Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $408,000 Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULST. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,773,000 after purchasing an additional 184,513 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,392,000 after buying an additional 237,870 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 298,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after buying an additional 39,948 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 174,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 164,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.46. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $40.65.

