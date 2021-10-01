Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 313.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,575 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 109.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,862,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,264,000 after purchasing an additional 974,939 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 287.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 696,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,530,000 after purchasing an additional 516,902 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 357,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,089,000 after buying an additional 63,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $11,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NIU shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

NASDAQ NIU opened at $23.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $146.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

