Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,716 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SATS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in EchoStar by 8.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EchoStar during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

EchoStar stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.34. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $499.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

