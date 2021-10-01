Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 37,470 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,428,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $785,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60.

