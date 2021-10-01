EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.67. EPR Properties posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,450%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 48.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPR traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.23. 9,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,165. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.73%.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

