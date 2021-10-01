Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,225 Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,129,000 after buying an additional 4,998,055 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Yum China by 67.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736,443 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,777 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Yum China by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,889,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,543,000 after purchasing an additional 496,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

YUMC opened at $58.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

