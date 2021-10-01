Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,632 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth $101,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $132,000.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.28. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $52.35.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNFI. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

