Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,032 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $46,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $93,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $95,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on INO. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of INO stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.62.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

