Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 181.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,412,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,185,741.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

