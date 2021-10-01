Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,402 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,629.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 492.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 601,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 28,336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 276,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 275,428 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,078,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 219,242 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter worth about $747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

TKC stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $814.58 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.70%.

TKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

