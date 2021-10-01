Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.69.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a PE ratio of -110.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 159.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

