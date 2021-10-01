Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 235.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 400,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281,333 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 95.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,088,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after buying an additional 1,510,331 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 9.6% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 228,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 44.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 22,471 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 127.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 37,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 21,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 0.3% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,495,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,243,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $6.60 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $226.22 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

