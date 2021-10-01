Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $17.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $17.00. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.00 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.66 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

AMG opened at $151.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.44. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $180.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,735.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

