Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Retail Properties of America, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Retail Properties of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24.

RPAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 143.11 and a beta of 1.77. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

