Ergoteles LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952 in the last 90 days. 6.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSA stock opened at $145.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.11. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $341.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.52 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. Research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

MSA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.