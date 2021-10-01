Ergoteles LLC Invests $884,000 in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 342,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.46% of Gold Resource as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,833,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Gold Resource by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,309,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 486,848 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the 1st quarter worth about $998,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gold Resource by 468.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 345,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gold Resource by 684.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 263,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

GORO opened at $1.57 on Friday. Gold Resource Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $117.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.72.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.84 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 0.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.44%.

Several research firms have commented on GORO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

