Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.40% of CIM Commercial Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert raised its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 468,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 33,438 shares in the last quarter. 24.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shaul Kuba bought 13,827 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $95,821.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Andrew Thompson bought 5,000 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 237,135 shares of company stock worth $3,306,626. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

