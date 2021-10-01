Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Shares in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.36% of PCB Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB opened at $19.91 on Friday. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $295.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.93.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

PCB Bancorp Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

