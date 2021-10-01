Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 209,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.51% of Lannett at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 49.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lannett during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 866.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 203,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 182,464 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $763,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 288,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LCI opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Lannett Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $126.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.64 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. Lannett’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LCI shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

