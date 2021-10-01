Ethverse (ETHV) Price Tops $0.0792

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0792 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. Ethverse has a market cap of $625,184.33 and $91,595.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethverse has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.38 or 0.00638523 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001163 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.83 or 0.00946733 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,987,876 coins and its circulating supply is 7,897,702 coins. Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

