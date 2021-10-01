Everex (EVX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $426,572.00

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Everex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001288 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. Everex has a market capitalization of $13.81 million and approximately $426,572.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00054814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00116244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.00180214 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex (EVX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

