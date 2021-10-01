EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Insider Sells 10,278 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $195,282.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EverQuote stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.81 million, a PE ratio of -42.09 and a beta of 1.29. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. EverQuote’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in EverQuote by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

