Evgeny Fetisov Sells 22,471 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $487,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Evgeny Fetisov sold 6,300 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $154,665.00.

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $23.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $32.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter worth $28,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

SEMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.36.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

