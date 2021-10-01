EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.30. EVI Industries shares last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 13,862 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.96 million, a PE ratio of 272.00 and a beta of 0.86.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 0.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EVI Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,081,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EVI Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 31,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EVI Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of EVI Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 243,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in EVI Industries by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 150,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 47,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

EVI Industries, Inc sells, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment. It designs and plans turn-key laundry, dry cleaning, and boiler systems. The firm also provides installation and maintenance services to its customers. EVI Industries was founded on June 13, 1963 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

