Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) Short Interest Update

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,987,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,965,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,790,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,645,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,346,000.

NASDAQ EVOJU opened at $9.96 on Friday. Evo Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.93.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

