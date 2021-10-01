Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Has $8.16 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 29.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Twilio makes up about 3.8% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $8,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $320.26. The stock had a trading volume of 36,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,921. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.02 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $247.50 and a one year high of $457.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $357.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.03.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.85.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total transaction of $384,538.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total transaction of $19,193,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,499 shares of company stock worth $55,518,700. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

