Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America cut Coca-Cola HBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Coca-Cola HBC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.14 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola HBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.07.

CCHGY stock opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.27. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.41.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

