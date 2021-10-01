Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after buying an additional 8,933,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,640,000 after buying an additional 4,562,881 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after buying an additional 3,100,600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $128,004,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $86,010,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.34. 6,918,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,049,952. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exelon has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

