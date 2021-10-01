Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Analysts expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to post $2.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.02 billion and the lowest is $2.60 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $8.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $5.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.79. 2,941,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.12 and a 200-day moving average of $164.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $7,507,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,077 shares of company stock valued at $17,995,741 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,625,549,000 after buying an additional 536,478 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

