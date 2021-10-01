Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.94.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $899,097,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.95. 1,560,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,321,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.24. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $258.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

